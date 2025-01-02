Toxic waste from UCIL will be disposed of as per environmental norms: MP CM

Bhopal, Jan 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured on Thursday that toxic chemical waste of Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) will be disposed of adhering to all environmental standards.

He emphasised that the chemical waste will be disposed of in a way that there is no harmful impact on air or soil. Citing research reports by various agencies, CM Yadav added that thorough studies have been conducted before proceeding with the operation.

"Hazardous waste from Union Carbide has been removed from Bhopal after 40 years and now the people of Bhopal will get a big relief. Many Union Government's organisations were involved in the disposal of this toxic waste," CM Yadav said while briefing media persons.

Meanwhile, he also informed that containers carrying waste from the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal reached Pithampur's Ramky Environment Management Engineering (REEL) Company early on Thursday. Around 12 container trucks were moved from Bhopal through a green corridor late on Wednesday.

"It is also our attempt not to politicise this issue," the Chief Minister said.

On Wednesday, the state government stated that Pithampur's plant is specifically designed for the safe incineration of waste generated by industrial units across the state. In 2015, a trial run for disposing of 10 metric tonnes of waste of UCIL was conducted under CPCB supervision, adhering to all prescribed safety parameters.

The development came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court's direction. On December 3, the Court granted three weeks to the state to remove toxic waste from UCIL.

Notably, highly toxic methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide factory in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, killing at least 5,479 people and leaving thousands with serious and long-lasting health issues. It is considered to be among the worst industrial disasters in the world.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.