Tourism sector reaps peace dividend, gets big boost from J&K admin



Tourism is considered to be the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir's economy. Its revival will also help to ward off any effects of setbacks that the sector suffered due to recurrent cycles of violence and unrest.

The industry also suffered a blow due to the lockdowns following the abrogation of Article 370 and the eruption of Covid pandemic.

This year Rs 447 crore has been allocated to the tourism sector to develop J&K as a modern and smart tourist destination.

As a 'Tourism Mission' initiative, 75 new destinations, 75 Sufi/religious sites, 75 new cultural, heritage sites and 75 new tracks are being developed in the UT to open up new economic avenues for fulfilling the aspirations of the people. Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said this while inaugurating the Tulip Garden at Sanasar in Jammu on April 5.

The Samba Fort, Hari Parbat and General Zorawar Singh Palace will be renovated to revive the ageless cultural legacy.

While Kashmir is known as the paradise on earth and has since long attracted tourists and filmmakers, efforts are also underway to revive tourism in Jammu.

Jammu is the main transit point for thousands of Vaishno Devi pilgrims heading to Katra daily and tourists on their way to the Kashmir Valley. It's also a home to a big floating population.

Cultural centres at Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch are being established to build local capacities, boost employment and favourable climate to entrepreneurship.

Construction work of Tawi Riverfront and Jambu zoo near Jammu is going at a rapid pace. Once completed these projects will help to boost tourism in Jammu and increase the footfall of tourists.

Projects like the construction of the prestigious Tawi Barrage, an artificial lake project which will boost tourism of Jammu city, will be completed during 2023-24.

