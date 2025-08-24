Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat calls for realising dreams of nation’s forefathers

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday stressed the need to honour the vision of the nation’s forefathers by working towards building the India of their dreams.

Addressing the first session of All India Speaker's Conference at Delhi Legislative Assembly, on the topic ‘Role of Nationalist Leaders of the Pre-Independence Central Legislatures Freedom Movement and Social Reforms’, the Union Minister drew a parallel between the Assembly chamber and a centuries-old temple.

He described the hall as a living witness to the courage, sacrifice, and moral strength of leaders who faced immense challenges to ignite the flame of freedom across the nation.

He emphasised that every stone of the chamber bears the legacy of noble souls who contributed uniquely to India’s struggle for Independence.

Shekhawat paid tributes to the nationalist leaders of the pre-Independence Central Legislatures for their unparalleled role in India’s freedom movement and social reforms.

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht were present during the Session.

Recalling the democratic traditions of India dating back to the Vedic era, Shekhawat highlighted historical references to institutions such as Sabha and Samiti, people-centric governance during the Maurya and Gupta periods, and the democratic spirit reflected in the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Ashoka’s edicts.

He also noted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration at the United Nations in 2021 that India is the “Mother of Democracy.”

Marking the centenary of Vitthalbhai Patel’s election as the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly in 1925, Shekhawat urged that a dedicated session be held to discuss Patel’s invaluable contributions.

He underscored how Patel and his contemporaries used the Assembly as a platform to inspire the freedom struggle even under the most adverse conditions.

Tracing the evolution of the Assembly from the colonial Governor-General’s Council to the Constituent Assembly and ultimately to the present-day Parliament, Shekhawat stressed the need to honour the vision of the nation’s forefathers by working towards building the India of their dreams.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, Deputy Chairman of Telangana Legislative Council Banda Prakash, Deputy Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairperson of Bihar Legislative Council Ram Vachan Rai, Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Thomas A. Sangma, and Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly Nand Kishore Yadav also addressed the session.

