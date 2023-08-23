Toss for third T20I between India and Ireland delayed due to rain at Malahide

Dublin, Aug 23 (IANS) The toss for the third T20I between India and Ireland has been delayed due to rain at the Malahide Cricket Club on Wednesday. India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

“The toss in the third T20I between Ireland and India has been delayed due to rain. Here's hoping it clears up soon,” tweeted Cricket Ireland from its social media accounts.

There's a mood of jubilant celebration in India after the successful soft landing of ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 on the moon and a victory in the third T20I will lead to a 3-0 series win for the Jasprit Bumrah-led side.

"Witnessing History from Dublin! The moment India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole," wrote BCCI on social media platform X. In the video, Bumrah, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, and others were seen cheering and clapping while watching Chandrayaan-3’s journey to the moon.

In the series, India won the first T20I by two runs via DLS method, with Bumrah taking 2-24 in his international comeback. Bumrah also bagged the Player of the Match award to complete a stunning comeback to international cricket after being out for nearly 11 months due to a back injury.

In the second match, Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored India’s innings with a fine fifty while Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh dished out impactful knocks in carrying India to a competitive 185-5, which set the base for them to beat Ireland, who could only make 152-8, by 33 runs.

