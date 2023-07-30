Torneo del Centenario: Indian women's hockey team beat host Spain 3-0 to win title

Barcelona, July 30 (IANS) Indian women's hockey team defeated host Spain 3-0 to win the three-nation 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation International Tournament, here on Sunday.

Vandana Katariya (22'), Monika (48'), and Udita (58') scored as the team remained undefeated in the tournament. India had drawn 1-1 with England and 2-2 with Spain in their previous matches.

Table toppers India got off to a strong start as they worked a disciplined structure with short, accurate passes that allowed them to create space in the circle. But an Indian goal remained elusive in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the hosts created some good chances in the final five minutes of the first quarter, but India's captain and goalie Savita guarding the post was outstanding in her saves when Spain was awarded a PC in the 11th minute, and she also averted a potential field goal opportunity, keeping the score at 0-0.

India started the second quarter in a dominant fashion. They built on a strong attack, with Sushila setting up a fine field goal opportunity in the 22nd minute. She assisted Neha Goyal with a swift pass in the circle, but Neha's shot on goal bounced off the Spanish goalie Clara Perez's pads.

Lalremsiami then picked up the rebound and smashed it past the goalie. To ensure it popped into the net, Vandana made a slight touch to push it past the goal line.

India extended the lead to 2-0 in the 48th minute when they worked in tandem to earn a PC. Taking the shot, Monika was on target to send the ball past Maria Ruiz who had replaced Perez in the Spanish goal post.

In a comfortable 2-0 lead, India looked to finish well. The team defended, as experienced Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan and Sushila Chanu kept the Spanish attack in check while the forwards pushed for a third goal.

The opportunity came knocking in the 58th minute when a confident Udita showed patience coupled with good dribbling skills to score, thus ending India's campaign with a stunning 3-0 victory.

