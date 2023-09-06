Top Meghalaya BJP leader quits party, likely to join NPP

Shillong, Sep 6 (IANS) Ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha elections, top BJP leader in Meghalaya H. M. Shangpliang on Wednesday quit the party citing “nepotism” within its rank and file.

In his resignation letter addressed to Meghalaya BJP President, Ernest Mawrie, Shangpliang said: "I understand that as long as nepotism, prevailing within the rank and file of the state BJP continues under the leadership of the state President, it will hinder all possible steps of the dedicated and loyal party men to freely exercise their minds and grow in the party."

"I had repeatedly raised issues to the state President which are pertinent to the growth of the party in Meghalaya particularly in the rural areas and had suggested steps to be taken, keeping in mind of the poll debacle the party faced in the recently concluded polls in Meghalaya. I had reminded the state President several times of the necessary action proposed to be taken to strengthen the party at various levels in view of the growing internal conflicts within the party in the state," he added.

The BJP leader unsuccessfully contested the Mawsynram assembly constituency in East Khasi Hills district in the February 27 Assembly polls. Shangpliang, who is the Adviser to the Education department of the Meghalaya government, is likely to join the ruling National People's Party (NPP), which is dominates the MDA government.

The BJP has two MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya assembly.

A NPP leader also confirmed that Shangpliang would join the party along with his supporters from Mawsynram Assembly constituency.

Shangpliang is the second senior BJP leader in the northeast region to quit the saffron party in less than two months. On July 13, Mizoram’s BJP state Vice President R. Vanramchhuanga resigned from his post accusing Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their indifferent attitude towards the Christian community in the violence-hit Manipur.

