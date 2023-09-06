G20 summit: Atishi commends central govt for constructing ITPO complex

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Wednesday commended the central government for the construction of ITPO complex, which will also host the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi.

“The central government has constructed the magnificent ITPO complex in the past 4-5 years, where the G20 summit will take place. It is now ready to welcome guests from various nations,” Atishi said while addressing a press conference along with Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Atishi said that the construction of an integrated transit corridor around the ITPO complex not only addresses long-term traffic issues in the area but also ensures the safe movement of delegates during the G20 summit.

She said that this project was funded by ITPO, Government of India, and executed by the Public Works Department of the Delhi Government.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the MCD has also worked tirelessly to ready Delhi for the G20 summit.

“The major works done for G20 are primarily under the jurisdiction of either PWD or MCD,” Bharadwaj.

