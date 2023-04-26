Top Delhi school receives bomb threat on email, found to be hoax

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The Delhi Public School (DPS), Mathura Road received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, leading to the students being evacuated and a thorough search of the premises being conducted but nothing suspicious was found, a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Rajesh Deo said around 7.50 a.m., the school Principal called the SHO, Hazrat Nizamuddin police station and told that they have received a mail on their school's official mail that a bomb has been planted in the school and will be detonated at 9 a.m.

A police control room call was also received regarding the bomb threat.

"Acting on the information, several police teams rushed to the spot. Apart from this, the Bomb Disposal Squad, the Dog Squad and a Special Cell team also reached the spot," said the DCP.

The DDMA, SDM, Defence Colony, CATS ambulance, firefighters, and SWAT were also called to the spot.

The DCP said that three teams of police were formed as per layout of the school and an intensive manual and technical search was started in the school which has three buildings - pre-primary, junior, and senior wings.

Subsequently, the process to evacuate students was also started.

"The building premises and open area were thoroughly checked by the bomb disposal team and dog squad along with manual search," the DCP said.

The parents, after getting the news, had also gathered at the school gate in large numbers to take home their children.

"Accordingly they were facilitated and channelised to receive their wards without causing any panic and crowding," Deo said.

"The school has around 4,000 students and those who were present were handed over to their parents, without any loss or injury. No bomb or any suspicious object was found," he added.

