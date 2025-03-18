Tomato prices plummet across TN forcing farmers to destroy crops

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) Tomato farmers across Tamil Nadu are facing heavy losses as prices have dropped to as low as Rs 7 per kilogram in the retail market.

With production costs exceeding returns, many farmers have resorted to destroying their crops instead of harvesting them.

R.M. Senthilnathan, a farmer from Thumpichipalayam near Kallimandayam in Oddanchatram taluk, Dindigul, said he had spent over Rs 5 lakh on fertilizers, pesticides, and fencing for his six-acre tomato farm. “For the past two months, I have been harvesting around 20 boxes of tomatoes per day, with each box weighing 14 kg. Prices ranged between Rs 200 and Rs 280 per box. However, due to a sudden influx of tomatoes in the market, prices have plummeted to Rs 7 per kg in retail,” Senthilnathan told IANS.

He said, “With labourers demanding Rs 3 per box for plucking, he said harvesting has become unviable. We have no choice but to destroy the crop and prepare the field for the next cultivation.”

In some areas of Dindigul, retail tomato prices have dropped further, from Rs10 per kg last week to Rs 6 per kg. Another tomato farmer, Umesh Kumar, stated that many farmers have stopped plucking tomatoes altogether to cut their losses.

M. Manikandan, a trader in the Oddanchatram market, explained the reason behind the price drop. “Last week, tomatoes were selling at Rs 170 to Rs 200 per box (Rs 10 to Rs 12 per kg). However, due to large-scale arrivals -- over 200 boxes per shop daily -- the price has now fallen to Rs 4 to Rs 5 per kg,“ he said.

Tomatoes are being supplied in bulk from villages such as Amarakudi, Poochukudi, Ayakudi, Reddiarchatram, Ambilikkai, and Kallimandayam, leading to an oversupply.

An official from the horticulture department explained that farmers had targeted tomato cultivation in Oddanchatram taluk due to favourable prices in October 2024. Many farmers in Vadamadurai, located in Vedasandur taluk, also took up tomato farming.

“The cool and pleasant climate has boosted production, leading to this surplus. This trend is expected to continue for the next few weeks,” the official said.

The crisis is not limited to Dindigul. In Tiruppur, a 40-year-old farmer, Veerasamy R., decided to distribute his tomatoes for free to the public before destroying the rest of his crop.

“I spent over Rs one lakh cultivating tomatoes on my two-acre farmland. But with transportation costs at Rs 30 per crate and labour costs at Rs 35, the current market price makes it impossible for us to recover our expenses,” Veerasamy said.

A month ago, he was selling tomatoes at Rs 25 per kg. But as prices crashed to Rs 7- Rs 12 per kg, he was forced to sell a 15-kg crate for just Rs 100. “For three days, I sold tomatoes at this low price, but after that, I stopped harvesting. I allowed villagers to pick tomatoes for free, fed some to my cattle, and finally, I destroyed the remaining crop using a tractor,” he added.

Veerasamy noted that nearly 100 small and micro farmers from Karaipudur in Tiruppur have been severely affected. He emphasised the need for a minimum support price of at least Rs 25 per kg to sustain tomato farming.

A senior horticulture department official in Tiruppur acknowledged the issue, stating that high yields have led to the price drop. However, he predicted that prices might rise in the coming days.

“The government needs to take a policy decision on fixing a minimum support price to protect farmers from such losses,” he said. Farmers across Tamil Nadu echoed the same demand, urging authorities to intervene and stabilize tomato prices.

