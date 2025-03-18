Salma Hayek shares why she stays away from technology

March 18, Los Angeles (IANS) Hollywood star Salma Hayek says she stays away from technology as much as possible. She also disclosed that she loves to "write everything by hand," doesn't own a computer, "barely" uses a cell phone, and doesn't shop online.

Hayek hopes keeping a low profile on the Internet helps her avoid artificial intelligence-driven algorithms.

She told Marie Claire magazine: "(AI) takes away your intelligence because the brain grows lazy. I write everything by hand. I have papers everywhere. I barely touch the phone. They cannot profile me. I don’t buy online. I don’t order food online. The artificial intelligence doesn’t know me."

It comes after Hayek recently shared that she feels "pressure" to make money despite being married to billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress tied the knot with Pinault in 2009 but she has continued working in Hollywood and has said that she likes to support herself and make her own living.

She told the Wall Street Journal: "I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself. I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it. And now, I decided, I want to make more."

Hayek added she's working on a number of money-making schemes and her husband finds her ambition attractive.

She said: "I think he finds it kind of sexy."

However, the 'From Dusk till Dawn' star admitted that despite having a healthy bank balance, she doesn't like talking about her finances - especially with other wealthy people.

She added: "To me, the excitement about having a lot of money was that I didn’t have to think about money, and it turned out all people wanted to talk to me about was money ... Strangers coming to me that aren’t even friends, but they think we should be friends because they’re rich, too."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.