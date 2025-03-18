Israel conducts 'extensive airstrikes' on Hamas in Gaza, cites stalled ceasefire talks

Jerusalem, March 18 (IANS) Israel launched a series of heavy airstrikes on Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, marking the first major military operation since the ceasefire began on January 19.

The renewed offensive follows the collapse of truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

According to medical officials in Gaza, at least 66 people were killed and more than 150 others injured in multiple strikes across northern Gaza, Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, Rafah, and Gaza City.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the attacks, stating that they were carried out in coordination with the Israeli Security Agency (ISA).

"In accordance with the political echelon, the IDF and ISA are currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip," the Israeli military announced on X.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office later justified the military action, attributing it to "Hamas's repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators."

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to take strong action against the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip," the statement read.

Netanyahu's office further stated that the IDF is attacking targets of the Hamas terrorist organisation throughout the Gaza Strip "in order to achieve the objectives of the war as they have been determined by the political echelon including the release of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased."

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength. The operational plan was presented by the IDF over the weekend and approved by the political leadership," the statement added.

The latest escalation comes as truce talks faltered over disagreements on the terms of the ceasefire's next phase.

Israel had sought to extend the first phase of the three-stage agreement, while Hamas insisted on progressing to the second phase, which was supposed to begin on March 2 and involve further hostage releases.

During the initial phase of the ceasefire, Hamas released 33 Israeli hostages and five Thai nationals in exchange for approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, Hamas still holds around 59 hostages.

Last week, Hamas suggested that they would free American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander along with the remains of four hostages on the condition that Israel promptly agrees to discuss the next phase of the deal. Israel rejected the proposal, accusing Hamas of conducting "psychological warfare" against the families of those held captive.

The conflict in Gaza erupted on October 7, 2023, after Hamas launched a cross-border attack into southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capturing 251 hostages.

Since then, Israel has pursued a relentless military campaign against Hamas.

