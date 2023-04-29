Why Adipurush Makers Are Releasing So Many Posters?

Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming movie Adipurush has been in the news since its inception. It is one of the most awaited films of the year, especially by Prabhas' fans. The film is slated to arrive in theatres on June 16, 2023.

For those who are unversed, Prabhas' Adipurush teaser received a lukewarm response from all quarters. Netizens trolled Prabhas and Director Om Raut over a poor teaser last year.

According to our sources, Prabhas is also upset with the output of the film. He is said to have lost any semblance of hope. The makers are unleashing back-to-back posters to create false hype among the audience.

They are unveiling the posters to give vintage vibes to the audience. We are not so sure about the accurate answer behind releasing the posters but they are trying a lot to trigger some positive vibes about the film.

Sometimes a film's trailer and teaser disappoint the audience, but the actual content of the film is good. Adipurush's every poster and teaser has so far failed to create interest.

The only thing left for the Adipurush team is to hope that content will deliver a hit. How many of you are waiting to watch the movie in theatres? Let us know in the comments section below.