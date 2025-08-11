War 2 vs Coolie: Box-Office Clash Turns Political in Andhra Pradesh

As Rajinikanth’s Coolie and the Jr NTR–Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 gear up for an August 14 release, their clash has moved beyond the box office and into the political arena.

The rivalry intensified after TDP general secretary and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh publicly promoted Coolie. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lokesh wrote: “As @rajinikanth sir completes 50 years in films, we audiences are just lucky to live in the Rajni era! I will never forget his unwavering support to our family in our darkest hour. Wishing Team #Coolie great success.”

Soon after, Jr NTR’s remarks at War 2’s pre-release event sparked a social media war between TDP supporters and the actor’s fans. In what appeared to be a veiled response to Lokesh’s post, Jr NTR asserted that “no one can stop me or bring me down as long as I have the blessings of my grandfather, the late NT Rama Rao.”

The political undercurrents run deep. Lokesh and Jr NTR are cousins, but relations have reportedly been strained ever since TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu positioned his son Lokesh as the party’s political heir. NTR’s grandfather, NT Rama Rao, founded the TDP and served as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh before being ousted in an internal coup led by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu.

While Jr NTR campaigned for the TDP during the 2009 elections, he has since kept his distance from the party.

His aunt, BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, recently commented on his political future, saying: “He is still young. Whether there is a need for him to consider politics at this point is something we should reflect on. I’m not aware of what he’s thinking.”

The tensions escalated further when Jr NTR lashed out at a section of fans allegedly chanting actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna’s name while he was speaking.

With the box-office clash spilling into the political realm, Coolie vs War 2 has become more than just a cinematic rivalry — it’s now a reflection of deep-rooted family rifts and shifting power equations within Andhra Pradesh’s political landscape. Whether this war plays out in theatres or at the ballot box, the drama is far from over.

