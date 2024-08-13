Venu Swamy's Wife Requests Louis Vuitton from Chaitanya-Sobhita!

Actor Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita recently got engaged. Even though it was five days ago, people are still talking about the engagement. This is because of the dispute between Venu Swamy and the controversial astrologer who is making predictions about their married life, saying they will separate in 2027. Now, his wife, Veena, is involved in the issue of asking for gifts from the new couple.

Meanwhile, Venu Swamy made a few bold statements disguised as predictions that angered the fans. This prediction sparked several complaints from celebrities, which led him to decide to stop making predictions about celebrities. He even got a call from Manchu Vishnu asking him to stop making these comments. Veena Srivani, Venu Swamy's wife, just uploaded a video in the midst of this.

In the video, she simultaneously requests a gift and congratulates Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya on their engagement. She specifically asked for a pricey Louis Vuitton purse. People on the internet have been making fun of her, asking how she could ask for a gift when her spouse is speculating about their possible breakup.

