Trump’s 100% Movie Tariff Sends Shockwaves Through Telugu Film Industry

US President Donald Trump’s favourite word, “tariff,” has once again made headlines—this time triggering massive anxiety among Indian filmmakers.

In a shocking announcement, Trump has proposed a 100% tariff on all films produced outside the United States.

In a post on Truth Social, he claimed that foreign producers have “stolen” the movie business from America.

The proposal, aimed at protecting American studios and reasserting control over the global entertainment market, has sent shockwaves particularly through the Telugu film industry, which does big business in the US.

Although details of the proposal remain unclear, the administration will reportedly work with the Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative to implement the move.

Coming just before the festival season of Dussehra, Trump’s announcement has raised alarms across Tollywood circles, as the US is the single-biggest overseas market for Telugu cinema.

Tollywood releases multiple movies every year for Dussehra and Sankranti, when families traditionally flock to theatres.

As per reports, this year as many as 20 major movies are lined up for release, with box office stakes estimated at around Rs 6,000 crore.

Needless to say, Trump’s move is a dampener, as the tariffs, once implemented, could hit collections of Telugu blockbusters premiering across hundreds of screens in America.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie starring Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is at the center of the storm. Produced with a budget of Rs 1,200 crore, the film is likely to release in 2026, targeting more than 1,000 screens worldwide, including North America.

Telugu films rake in huge profits from their US business. For instance, Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD earned $18.5 million in the US. Baahubali 2 remains the highest grosser at $22 million, while recent hits RRR, Pushpa 2: The Rise, and Animal collected between $15 million and $19 million each.

What makes the US market more crucial for Tollywood is the ticket pricing. One ticket in USD equals the price of ten tickets in INR, reports noted.

The tariff would mean that tickets become more expensive, pushing prices to $30–$40. Currently, tickets for big Telugu releases in the US cost around $15–$20 and may be higher for premieres. If the tariff is enforced, audiences might stay away from theatres, hurting distributors and producers alike.

Industry insiders warned that the tariff would definitely impact the returns of Tollywood films.

The US accounts for nearly 85% of overseas revenues for Telugu movies, contributing 5–10% of their overall box office share, revealed a report by FICCI-Frames and KPMG on the Indian Media and Entertainment Industry.

Moreover, the Producers Guild of India estimated that the Indian diaspora in the US spends close to $100 million annually on Indian-language films, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali.

If implemented, the proposal would undoubtedly hurt the Telugu film industry, but moviegoers in the US are likely to be affected as well. The uncertainty and anxiety over immigration rules since Trump became president has already taken a toll on Telugu students and professionals in the US. At a time when movies could provide a welcome escape and help ease their stress, Trump has now proposed imposing 100% tariffs on foreign-made films.