Theatres Shutdown: Why is Allu Aravind Silent?

The recent meeting that took place between exhibitors and producers that are present in both the Telugu states exposed a daunting problem that's bothering most exhibitors, and that is the current rental model. Exhibitors of Nizam have openly opposed the same, and they demand a percentage model from producers. If this isn't followed, they have called for theaters to shut down from June 1st.

While it remains to be seen if this actually materializes, the general notion is that Mythri Movie Makers are in strong opposition to the percentage model in Nizam, as they believe that it will put a dent in their crucial first-week collections. Dil Raju, Sun.iel Narang, and Suresh Babu are firmly in support of the percentage model.

Especially in the Nizam region, where Mythri has made their mark by getting into both distribution and exhibition, it becomes a tussle, and if things don't get sorted out, theater shutdowns seem inevitable. There is a meeting that's likely to take place between the two parties on the 21st of this month.

It's highly unlikely that both exhibitors and producers will come to a common agreement, but there will be efforts made to ensure that the problem is resolved, as theaters can't afford to lose out on big movies that are releasing in the coming months. Movies like Thug Life, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Kannappa, Coolie, and War2 are all scheduled to release in the next few months, and there has to be a resolution before things go south.

In the midst of all this, one key individual, Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts, has chosen to remain silent. Someone who has been leading a big production house for nearly five decades, Allu Aravind is expected to take a call but chose silence. He is maintaining stoic silence on the whole issue, and even though he is expected to make his stance clear, it comes as a surprise to see one of the big Tollywood producers not reacting.

This year, Allu Aravind scored two big hits in Thandel and Single. Both the films exceeded expectations and gave profits to the legendary producer. After a while, the production house has delivered back to back hits and it will be interesting to witness what Allu Aravind's take on the whole issue is going to be.