Telugu Film Industry Veterans Pay Tribute to Victims of Pahalgam Terror Strike

The recent terrorist attack in Kashmir has left the entire country shocked and heartbroken. Carried out by terrorists believed to be backed by Pakistan, the attack targeted innocent civilians. People across India are outraged and grieving, and protests have broken out demanding strong action against terrorism. In response, the authorities have started taking serious steps, and the Indian Army has launched operations to track down and eliminate those responsible.

As a mark of respect, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, along with members from all 24 crafts of the film industry, paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack.

Senior actor, former MAA President, and ex-MP Murali Mohan expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He strongly condemned the attack, calling it a painful tragedy. He said such acts have no place in a peaceful country like India and added that people around the world are mourning with us. He also noted that although India has many beautiful tourist spots, visitors from neighboring countries hesitate to come because of ongoing tensions. He urged everyone to forget their differences and stand united as Indians, offering full support to the authorities fighting terrorism.

TFPC Secretary Prasanna also condemned the attack and expressed anger over the continued threat of terrorism. He appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cancelling all his scheduled events to focus fully on the issue. He also thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for standing in solidarity.

Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar, President of the Telugu Film Employees Federation, also denounced the brutal attack. He offered his condolences to the victims' families and said the entire film industry stands with them. He stressed the importance of public awareness to help prevent such attacks in the future and thanked the Prime Minister and the two state Chief Ministers for their quick response.

Maddala Ravi, Associate Vice President of MAA, expressed his sorrow over the loss of 26 lives and urged all Indians to support the efforts to fight terrorism. He assured that the Telugu film industry is united in this mission.

The show of unity and support from the Telugu film industry reflects the entire nation’s commitment to peace and justice.