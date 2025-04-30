RG Kar tragedy: Calcutta HC seeks further clarifications from CBI on probe

Kolkata, April 30 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday sought additional clarifications from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on its probe so far in the ghastly rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year.

As the matter came up for hearing before he single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, the counsel for the victim’s family members argued that despite subsequent forensic reports suggesting the possibility of more than one person being involved in the crime of rape and murder, the CBI officials had not focussed on that point.

So far, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy has been the only identified accused and convicted of the crime. The CBI’s present stage of investigation is about the aspect of post-crime tampering with and altering of evidence during the initial stage of investigation by Kolkata Police before the charge of the probe was handed over to the agency by the Calcutta High Court.

On the basis of the arguments, Justice Ghosh directed the counsel of the victim’s parents to submit the arguments and points in the form of an affidavit to the court. After studying this, he directed that the CBI should submit a report clarifying whether its officials have carried out the investigation on these lines or whether there is any scope for further investigation on these lines in the future.

The next date of hearing in the matter has been scheduled on May 16.

Justice Ghosh observed that since the trial at the lower court continued for a prolonged period following which one accused had been convicted, there is a requirement of specific facts for fresh investigation on these lines.

The trial court had sentenced Roy to life imprisonment. However, the CBI had already approached the Calcutta High Court to challenge the trial court order and demand the death penalty for Roy.

