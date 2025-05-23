Sukumar Out, Trivikram In: Pawan Kalyan Meddling in Charan's Films?

Acclaimed Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas is in a weird position right now. After delivering an average grosser in Guntur Karam, Trivikram was supposed to do a movie with Allu Arjun. It was supposed to be on a pan-Indian scale and also has a mythological touch attached to it. Although we have not yet seen all the details of the project, it looked like a huge leap for Trivikram as a filmmaker.

However, Allu Arjun unexpectedly changed his plans, deciding to collaborate with Atlee on a project that Sun Pictures supported. Even though it took time for the project to materialize, they finally got it rolling, and right now this movie has become Allu Arjun's top priority.

Heroines are also finalized, and recent reports suggest that Deepika Padukone is playing the main lead, followed by appearances from actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Bhagyashri Borse. Even though all these remain speculations for now, the buzz around the Atlee-All Arjun project is at an all-time high.

With Allu Arjun sidelining Trivikram and picking Atlee, Trivikram thought that he would have to wait for some time before getting into the project, but the rumor mill is going strong about the movie getting canceled altogether now. Despite the lack of final clarity, Trivikram makes a swift decision.

He is planning to do a comedy entertainer with Victory Venkatesh, who scored the biggest blockbuster of his career with Sankrantiki Vastunnam. Trivikram will be collaborating with Venkatesh after a while, and Rukmini Vasanth is currently in advanced discussions to play the female lead in the movie.

Once Trivikram completes Venkatesh's project, there is an exciting collaboration on the cards, and it is the Ram Charan project. It's being reported that Pawan Kalyan wanted Trivikram to do a film with Charan, and the latter also prepared a powerful script that will suit the mega hero.

Since Pawan Kalyan made the request, Ram Charan cannot refuse, and he will most likely undertake this project after completing Peddi. This means Sukumar's film will take time to materialize. Sukumar is waiting for Peddi to get over it, and with this new development taking place, it remains to be seen if Sukumar decides to do a film with a different hero.