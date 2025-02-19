Sreeleela's Remuneration for Her Bollywood Debut opposite Kartik Aaryan!

Sreeleela has officially entered Bollywood with a bang, marking her debut alongside Kartik Aaryan in an upcoming film. The makers dropped the first-look teaser on Saturday, sparking excitement among fans and film enthusiasts alike.

The debut announcement has quickly made headlines, with speculation surrounding Sreeleela’s remuneration for the project. Although she became a sensation in Telugu cinema, enjoying a string of successful hits, her recent films have not fared as well at the box office. Despite this dip, Sreeleela’s popularity soared after the massive buzz created by her item song "Kissik" in Bollywood, which ultimately landed her this major opportunity in the Hindi film industry.

Reports regarding her remuneration for the debut film are varied, with some sources claiming she is earning ₹1.5 crore for the project, while others suggest a figure closer to ₹2 crore. Either way, the actress’ rising stardom has ensured a lucrative deal even for her first Bollywood venture.

To solidify her position in the competitive industry, Sreeleela has already hired a dedicated team and PR agencies to help her establish a successful Bollywood career. With her star on the rise, the industry is eager to see her take on new challenges and shine in this exciting new chapter of her career.