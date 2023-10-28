Sree Leela Walks Out Of Top Actor's Film

Sree Leela needs no introduction. She is basking in the glory of her recent outing, Bhagavanth Kesari. The film is going great guns at the box office. Sree Leela, director Anil Ravipudi and others are doing a college tour to promote Bhagavanth Kesari as well as to thank the audience for loving the film.

Sree Leela had committed to working with Vijay Deverakonda in the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuru. Sree Leela was supposed to feature alongside the Kushi actor.

Unfortunately, Sree Leela has walked out of the film due to date issues.

Vijay Deverakonda and Tinnanuru's film is getting delayed, hence, Sree Leela was left with no choice and she walked out of the film, as per our sources.

Sakshi Vaidya of Agent fame might replace Sree Leela in Vijay Deverakonda's untitled film. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

