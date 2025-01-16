Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s OTT and satellite rights sold for a huge price

Victory Venkatesh’s latest film, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, is making waves at the box office. In just two days, the movie has grossed Rs. 77 crore and is poised to become one of the biggest hits of Venkatesh’s career. The film’s second-day earnings were in line with the first day, showing strong audience interest.

In a major development, Zee has reportedly acquired the satellite and post-theatrical streaming rights for Rs. 27 crore. The movie is expected to make its digital release on Zee5 after completing its four-week theatrical run.

The film features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh as the female leads. Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, the music by Bheems Ceciroleo has contributed greatly to the film’s blockbuster success. With its growing box office numbers, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is set for a fantastic run.