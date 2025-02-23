Sankranthiki Vasthunam on March 1st on ZEE5 and Zee Telugu at Same Time!

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Telugu cinema’s first blockbuster of the year, has taken the box office by storm, crossing ₹300 crore. While fans eagerly await its OTT release, the makers have opted for a unique strategy—premiering the film on both television and digital platforms at the same time.

Breaking the usual release pattern, the Venkatesh-starrer will have its world television premiere on Zee Telugu and its OTT debut on ZEE5 simultaneously on March 1, 2025, at 6 PM. This rare move is generating buzz among audiences and industry experts, as it allows viewers across platforms to enjoy the blockbuster together.

With its theatrical success and strong fan base, Sankranthiki Vasthunam is expected to set record-breaking TRP ratings on TV while also driving massive digital viewership. This dual-release strategy signals a new trend in film distribution, ensuring wider accessibility while maximizing audience engagement across television and streaming platforms.