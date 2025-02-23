TN Ministers to lead talks between Samsung India management and CITU to end strike

Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Labour Minister C.V. Ganeshan and State Highways Minister E.V. Velu will lead conciliatory talks between Samsung India management and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Monday.

The discussions aim to resolve the ongoing sit-in strike that Samsung workers have been conducting outside the company’s manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur since February 5.

The strike began after the management suspended three office-bearers of the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU). According to CITU sources, since the protest started, the company has suspended 23 SIWU members as of Saturday, (February 22).

Samsung India’s suspension letters cited reasons such as insubordination, disruption of production, and refusal to follow orders. The company stated that the suspended employees would not be allowed to enter the manufacturing plant unless directed otherwise by authorities. The suspension letters also mentioned that a detailed complaint and charge sheet would be sent via email.

A previous round of discussions between labour department officials and the striking workers on February 20 failed to yield any resolution.

CITU, which is leading the agitation, has announced plans to escalate the protest if Monday’s conciliation talks do not produce a satisfactory outcome.

E. Muthukrishnan, CITU Kancheepuram District Secretary and SIWU President stated that workers across various industrial units in the district would observe a one-day shutdown in solidarity with the Samsung and SH Electronics employees. Additionally, traders in the region have pledged their support for the agitation. CITU State President A. Soundararajan emphasised the need for government intervention to secure justice for the suspended workers.

"The next round of conciliation talks is scheduled for February 24. We hope for a resolution, but if the talks fail, we will intensify our protest,” he warned.

Meanwhile, a Samsung India spokesperson responded to the situation, saying, “A certain section of workers once again illegally attempted to disrupt operations and industrial peace on Thursday. We maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward any unlawful activities that threaten stability and workplace harmony. Employees must adhere to company policies, and those violating them will face disciplinary action following due process.”

With the Tamil Nadu government stepping in by deputing ministers for the talks, all eyes are now on Monday’s meeting to see whether a resolution can be reached.

