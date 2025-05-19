Samantha's Debut Film Subham OTT Release: What is Going On?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was elated when her debut production, Subham, achieved moderate success at the box office. Due to non-theatrical rights, Samantha and her team reportedly made table profits even before the movie's release.

Zee announced the acquisition of the Subham rights during the movie's release. Apparently, Zee5 has decided to withdraw from the deal. The streaming giant has abruptly backed out for unknown reasons.

Financial obligations between the two parties reportedly led to the cancellation of the deal, despite no official confirmation. If rumors are to be believed, Samantha and her team are now in talks with another OTT platform, JioHotstar, to secure the streaming rights.

Thanks to the audience's strong word of mouth, Subham gradually picked up after a disappointing start at the box office. The film, made on a tight budget, ended up in the profit zone, and the team recently celebrated the success party as well.

It's unclear if Subham will eventually stream on Zee5 or if the team will announce a new streaming partner like JioHotstar after securing the right deal.