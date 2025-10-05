Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Advice to Students: “Good Grades Are Not Everything”

Before heading off to a silent retreat at the Isha Foundation, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu interacted with her fans through a personal Q&A session on Instagram.

She responded to questions about her upcoming Telugu projects, her association with the Isha Foundation, and her supplement brand Gataca. However, what drew the most attention was her heartfelt reply to a question on managing health amid the stress of being a student.

A fan asked, “How to focus on health? Being a student, it’s really hard to find time! Can you please give suggestions?”

Samantha replied, “Honestly, it’s been a long time since I was a student, but I’ve been hearing a lot about how difficult it is right now. I don’t remember the stress being this bad when I was in school.”

Sharing her perspective, she added, “I empathise with you. Please understand that good grades are not everything. The most valuable lessons I learned as a student were the friendships I built, the respect I had for people around me, and the kindness I received from my friends.”

Reflecting on her school days, Samantha said she doesn’t remember much of what she studied but cherishes the life lessons she gained. “I learnt empathy, kindness, and how to be a better human being. These are the qualities that have stayed with me and truly matter in life,” she said.

The actress, who recently turned producer with the horror-comedy film Subham, also shared a news article on student suicides in India in 2023, noting that Maharashtra recorded the highest cases according to NCRB data.

When asked about her favourite quote, Samantha said it was, “You will find purpose in the things that bother you.” She added that this line has guided her through life and continues to shape her journey.

In some good news for fans, Samantha also announced that she was starting shooting for a film this month.