Samantha Raj Nidimoru Fuel Couple Goals After Gym Session Together

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru were spotted together at a gym in Bandra Mumbai adding more fuel to the ongoing speculation about their relationship. A video clip captured Raj leaving the gym followed by Samantha who greeted waiting paparazzi with a cheerful good morning. The sighting quickly went viral reigniting conversations that have surrounded the duo for months.

This is not the first time the two have been linked. Earlier a video from Dubai had surfaced showing Samantha holding hands with a man identified by fans as Raj Nidimoru. Their professional collaborations have only strengthened the chatter as Samantha featured in The Family Man 2 and Citadel Honey Bunny both helmed by Raj and DK the celebrated director duo of which Raj is a part.

Despite the constant speculation neither Samantha nor Raj has made any public statement confirming or denying the relationship. Both have chosen to remain private leaving fans and media to piece together appearances and interactions.

Meanwhile Samantha is keeping busy with her work. She recently turned producer with Subham a horror comedy that received positive attention and is set to appear in Netflix’s ambitious fantasy drama Rakt Brahmand The Bloody Kingdom.

Previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya Samantha announced her separation in 2021. Since then her personal life has remained under the spotlight but the actor has consistently maintained silence on rumors. For now fans will have to wait and watch if either Samantha or Raj chooses to address the speculation head on.