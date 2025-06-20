Samantha Most Popular Female Actor, Beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone - Ormax

The South Indian actress is not just known for her acting but has also become a huge brand herself by partaking in multiple other initiatives she believes in as an individual. As someone who has been in the industry for a long time, Samantha wants to give back to cinema and decided to float a production company to tell stories that resonate with her.

The first story that she chose to tell at Tralala Moving Pictures was Subham, a lighthearted tale about families, marriage, women, and patriarchy. Directed by Cinema Bandi fame Praveen Kandregula, Subham has surpassed expectations and ended up becoming a smash hit in the theaters.

Even on OTT, the movie performed exceptionally well, and one of the main reasons for the movie to reach the masses was Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her everlasting fame. A survey conducted in May 2025 about the most popular female stars in the country shows that Samantha trumped Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kajal Aggarwal, and others to emerge victorious.

Samantha leads the race, followed by Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kajal, Trisha, Nayanathara, and others. For Subham, Samantha did everything in her might to promote the film, and it has paid huge dividends. Even though she hasn't yet confirmed if she will be starring in any other Star film, Samantha's stardom soared higher than ever in the month of May, thanks to Subham.

On the other hand, the likes of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone were also in the news. Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, while Deepika Padukone made headlines due to her disagreement with Sandeep Reddy Vanga after leaving Prabhas' Spirit. This controversy had divided audiences, and now Deepika had signed Allu Arjun's film with Atlee.

Apart from this, the actress also has Shah Rukh Khan's King, directed by Siddharth Anand.