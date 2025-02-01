Sai Pallavi Absent for Thandel Trailer Launch, Here is Why!

The promotional acts of the next film Thandel, starring actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, have got everyone talking for a while, but the trailer launch event happened in Mumbai by and large had no presence by the lead female actress of this film, Saipallavi.

According to director Chandu Mondeti, Sai Pallavi has been suffering from high fever and cold for the past few days. Doctors have advised her to complete bed rest for at least two days, due to which she couldn't attend the event.

The Hindi trailer of Thandel has been launched by Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who described the trailer as "fantastic" and praised the director has doing an "amazing job". Actor Naga Chaitanya thanked Aamir Khan for his praise saying it's a big boost for the team of the film.

Chandu Mondeti's Thandel will hit the screens on February 7. The film's music composed by Devi Sri Prasad has already been a chartbuster. Having seen both the amazing performance of Sai Pallavi and the impressive trailer, I reckon it will be a hit with audiences.

