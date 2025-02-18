Rashmika Mandanna to Star Opposite Ram Charan for Sukumar's Next?

Global Star Ram Charan is in desperate need of a hit. After Game Changer’s failure, the Tollywood star wants to get back on the success train soon. While Buchi Babu Sana’s project seems highly exciting, all eyes are on Charan’s movie with Sukumar.

If we go back, SS Rajamouli was the main reason behind the hype for this movie. In a release event, the maverick filmmaker raved about the movie after hearing about Ram Charan’s introduction scene from Sukumar.

Since then, Mega fans have been buzzing with excitement over this project and since Charan and Sukumar are on great terms, this movie will immediately take off once the hero is done shooting for Buchi Babu’s sports drama.

For this movie, it’s being reported that Sukumar is breaking a life-long tradition of his. As a director, Sukumar has a track record of not repeating his heroines. Right from Kajal Aggarwal to Tamannah to Rakul Preet Singh, the director never repeated his female leads for his next film.

Looks like Sukumar is all set to break his habit for Ram Charan. If reports are to be believed, Indian Cinema’s lucky charm Rashmika Mandanna is all set to romance the Global Star in Sukumar’s next. Charan doesn’t want to take a chance on casting and is supposed to have recommended Rashmika’s name to the director.

It remains to be seen if Sukumar also breaks another tradition of his, that is to not have Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer. Even though it was not a fallout, Pushpa-2 did a lot of damage to Devi’s image as a composer and while everything went smoothly in the end, the reputation that he gave delayed output will have its impact on the industry.

Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad go way back and the director has made it evident on multiple occasions that he cannot do a film without Devi in it. Well, he is all set to break his heroine rule for Ram Charan, if the hero insists, will he snub Devi Sri Prasad too? Only time will tell.

