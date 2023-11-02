Ram Sports Chiseled Body & Stylish Look

Ustaad Ram Pothineni is back to form. Fitness enthusiast Ram shared chiseled body and well-built six-pack abs. His beard and moustache shape got rave response from his youth followers. RaPo's latest look has set the internet on storm.

It can be recalled that Ram has earlier put on weight for beefed-up look from his last film Skanda directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Although the film bagged the mixed talk, Ram proved his stardom with Skanda as the film managed to pull of Rs 30 crore world-wide share theatrically in addition to the whopping Rs 98 crore non-theatrical rights including all-languages digital, satellite and music rights.

Moving on from Skanda, RaPo has worked upon his body with rigorous workout regimen and sported this miraculous body shape. Ram will be seen in this new body and look for his next "Double iSmart" being directed by Puri Jagannadh. Given that iSmart was a cult blockbuster and garnered super success for both Ram and Puri, the duo is leaving no stone unturned to repeat the feat. Ram is super confident of showing his ultra-mass side once again with Double iSmart.