Six killed as car gets crushed between 2 trucks in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 2 (IANS) Six people, including a four-year-old child, were killed when their car got crushed between two trucks in Punjab’s Sangrur district, police said on Thursday.

The car occupants were travelling from Malerkotla to Sunam when the accident took place on Wednesday night.

They were residents of Sunam town.

Eyewitnesses said all of them died on the spot and locals had to use gas cutters to retrieve the bodies from the wreckage.

Local legislator and New and Renewable Energy Resource Minister Aman Arora has expressed grief over the accident.

