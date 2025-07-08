Ram Charan Confirms RC17 with Director Sukumar?

Global star Ram Charan is currently shooting for Peddi, a rural sports drama directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana. Ever since the first glimpse from the film dropped, it has received an overwhelming response from fans and critics alike. With high expectations riding on the project, many believe Peddi will make a thunderous impact at the box office.

Amid this buzz, fans have been eagerly speculating about Charan's next big move. For a while now, strong rumors have suggested that the actor would reunite with visionary filmmaker Sukumar for his next, tentatively titled RC17. However, conflicting reports had emerged in recent months hinting that Charan was in talks with other directors, casting doubt on the much-hyped collaboration.

Now, fresh updates from industry insiders reveal that RC17 is indeed locked with Sukumar. This confirmation has sent waves of excitement through the fan base, as expectations soar for another pathbreaking film from the Rangasthalam duo.

If the buzz is anything to go by, Ram Charan and Sukumar’s reunion is poised to be nothing short of a cinematic storm.