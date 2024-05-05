Pushpa 2's Hindi Song Fails to Impress: A Warning for Makers?

The Hindi version of the song 'Pushpa Pushpa' from the upcoming film Pushpa 2 has failed to generate the expected buzz, raising concerns for the filmmakers. While the song garnered an impressive 10.2 million views and over 560,000 likes in 24 hours, these numbers pale in comparison to the recent releases from other big-budget films.

Adipurush's songs 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Ram Siya Ram' achieved a staggering 30 million views in Hindi within the first 24 hours, outshining 'Pushpa Pushpa'. Salaar's song 'Sooraj' received only 1.5 million views in 24 hours. Despite this, the single has generated some buzz as it performed better than the 'Salaar' track but was unable to surpass Adipurush's numbers.

The Hindi market's enthusiasm for consuming 'Pushpa 2' content is evident, but the song's performance suggests that it could have achieved much higher numbers with a better-crafted track. If the song had lived up to expectations, crossing the 25 million views mark in 24 hours would have been a cakewalk.

While the song's like count remains impressive, the underwhelming viewership numbers serve as a warning bell for the makers. 'Pushpa 2' is expected to break records at the box office and in other departments, but the song's release has fallen short of those lofty expectations.

As the film's release approaches, the makers must take this setback as a wake-up call and strive to deliver better content to meet the audience's high anticipation. Only time will tell if 'Pushpa Pushpa' can gain momentum and become a bigger hit after the movie's release.