Triptii Dimri To Shake Leg with Allu Arjun

Triptii Dimri, who wowed audiences opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the blockbuster Animal, has some thrilling news for her fans. According to reports, the talented actress will be seen alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule, bringing her charisma to a sizzling dance performance. While no official announcements have been made yet, the possibility of this duo setting the screen on fire is truly tempting.

Notably, the first part of Pushpa featured the stunning Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the hit song "Oo Antava," and now the excitement continues with the announcement of the second track, "Angaaron (The Couple Song)," featuring the film's leading lady, Rashmika Mandanna, set to be released on May 29.

As for Pushpa: The Rule, it has become one of the most highly anticipated pan-India movies of 2024, and fans are eager to see how the story continues from where the first film left off, showcasing a conflict between Pushpa and IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. With a stellar cast including Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and Jagadish Prathap, among others, the film promises to be an electrifying experience.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on Independence Day (August 15) in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.