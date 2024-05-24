Vishwak Sen Loves to Remake This Jr NTR's Film!

Vishwak Sen is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of the rural action drama "Gangs of Godavari," in which he stars alongside Anjali and Neha Shetty. After multiple delays, the release date has been finalized for May 31.

The plot revolves around a gripping storyline set in a rustic village filled with action and drama.

During the promotions, Vishwak Sen, who admires the "Man of Masses," Jr NTR, expressed his desire to remake Jr NTR’s Naa Alludu movie. This film featured prominent actors like Shreya Saran, Genelia, and Ramya Krishna but failed at the box office.

Vishwak Sen believes that with a few tweaks to the script, the film has the potential to please the audience and perform well.

Vishwak Sen's upcoming film "Gangs of Godavari" is set to release on the same day that marks the 5th anniversary of his biggest film, "Falaknuma Das." The "Gaami" actor hopes that May 31 will be a lucky date for him once again.