Malaysia and Japan Brought To India for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

The team behind "Pushpa 2" is going all out to make the second film in the series a blockbuster! They initially planned to shoot in Bangkok, Malaysia, and Japan, but due to time constraints, with the deadline set for August 15, they decided to bring the exotic locations to life right in Hyderabad.

Director Sukumar has opted to build stunning sets that will transport viewers to the vintage era of the late '90s and early 2000s. With the use of cutting-edge computer graphics (CGI) and the grandeur of Ramoji Film City, this decision is sure to set a benchmark in the history of filmmaking and cinema.