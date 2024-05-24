Samyuktha To Go Places, Signs Hindi Film!

Samyuktha Menon, who recently cut down her name to Samyuktha, is going places. Riding high with the success of Virupaksha, Samyuktha is doing a Pan India movie Swayambhu opposite Nikhil Siddhartha, of Karthikeya 2 fame. The latest we hear is that Samyuktha has signed a full-fledged Hindi movie. While the details are yet to be made official, it is buzzed that Bollywood has been calling Samyuktha for a long time.

After a lot of dilly-dallying and becoming very choosy, Samyuktha is finally set for her Bollywood debut. It is buzzed that Samyuktha is making an unconventional Bollywood debut which also stars Kajol, Prabhudeva and other prominent cast. The talk is that the teaser of this Hindi debut is going to be unveiled very soon. More details are awaited.