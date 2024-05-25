Rajinikanth Honoured By the UAE Govt, Deets Inside

Kollywood legendary actor Rajnikanth was honored with the 10-year Golden Visa of the United Arab Emirates by Mohammed Khalia Al Mubarak, a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the DCT, Abu Dhabi Government, at the DCT Headquarters in Abu Dhabi on May 23rd.

Rajnikanth showed gratitude towards this generous act and said he was honored to receive such a prestigious thing from the Abu Dhabi government. The "Jailer" actor also thanked Yusuf Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, who helped facilitate the visa.

The UAE Golden Visa was created by the UAE government in 2019, which allows foreigners to live, work, and study in the country without the need for a personal sponsor and provides 100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

The visas are issued for 5–10 years and are automatically renewed. It is open to investors, entrepreneurs, skilled individuals who display their talents, research in multiple divisions of technology and knowledge, and more.

Rajnikanth, on the work front, is set to take the lead in an upcoming Tamil action drama directed by TJ Gnanavel, produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.