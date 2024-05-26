After Tollywood Setbacks, Krithi Shetty Eyes New Turf

The Tollywood industry has recently witnessed a young actor making her mark among other actors and celebrities. Krithi Shetty has entered the 100 crore club with her debut in "Uppena.". She was cast in the box office hit "Shyam Singha Roy" and made her second appearance on the big screens. Despite the back-to-back failures recently, Krithi has much more potential and time to gather her ground in the industry. Her setbacks in Tollywood haven't stopped her from experimenting in other industries.

Krithi is now working alongside Sharwanand on Sriram Adittya's "Manamey," scheduled to grace theaters on June 7.

Krithi has three films lined up in the Tamil industry. Her first one will be working alongside Jayam Ravi in a fantasy film, "Genie." Another appearance will be opposite "Love Today" actor Pradeep Ranganathan. Krithi will also play opposite Karthi in "Vaa Vaathiyar," written and directed by Nalan Kumaraswamy. Krithi was set to share the screen alongside Suriya as the female lead for Vaadivasal by Vetrimaaran. The film's shooting was abruptly halted, with no further updates on its production status.

Krithi also has plans for a debut in the Mollywood industry opposite Tovino Thomas in "Ajayam Randam Moshanam."