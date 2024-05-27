Megastar Chiranjeevi granted the UAE Golden Visa

UAE Golden Visa: Megastar Chiranjeevi joined the list of Indians who were granted the Golden Visa by the UAE government. The UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism granted the much-coveted 10-year UAE Golden Visa to the Tollywood megastar. Rajinikanth was recently granted a golden visa by the Arab government.

The UAE government first came up with the Golden Visa concept in 2019. The privileged visa system enables foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need for a national sponsor. The visa holders would also have100 percent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland. These visas, which are for a period of five or 10 years are renewed automatically.

Prior to Chiranjeevi, daughter-in-law and actor Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni and Icon Star Allu Arjun were granted this coveted visa in the mega family. However, the latest honour to Chiranjeevi has delighted his legion of fans across India.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ranveer Singh, Sania Mirza, and Mouni Roy were the early recipients of the UAE’s long-term residence visas.