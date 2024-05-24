This Oscar Winning Actress Wants To Act With Rajamouli & RRR Team

Anne Hathaway, the Oscar-winning actress, has recently expressed her admiration for the Telugu blockbuster "RRR" and its stars and mentioned her interest in collaborating with Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra. After attending the premiere of her latest film, "The Idea of You," in New York, she couldn't stop gushing about her love for legendary director Rajamouli’s "RRR."

In an interview with a leading Indian media house, Hathaway revealed, “If Priyanka (Chopra) asks me to do a movie or a dance step, I would love to do that. But I also have to say that I really loved 'RRR' and loved everybody in that film. That was amazing, and it would be a dream to work with any of them.” The 41-year-old actress didn't hold back in expressing that she’s ready to work with anyone who made that film.

It's no surprise that her admiration for "RRR" and its makers comes as no surprise, as the film’s themes of class struggle and revolution resonate with her own work in "Les Misérables." Indian fans of Anne Hathaway are going wild over her statements and are eager to find out if SS Rajamouli is listening to her or not.