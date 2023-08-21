Prabhas' Dual Roles In Salaar

Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming movie Salaar: Cease Fire is one of the hugely awaited films of the year. Only a few days are left for the film to hit the screens. Director Prashanth Neel is working on a grand trailer. The project is likely to be out in theatres in the first week of September.

Salaar movie's highlights

If some reports are to be believed, there is going to be a deadly fight sequence in Salaar where thousands of people attack Prabhas's character (father) and the young Prabhas (son) rescues him heroically.

This bit hints that Prabhas could be seen in dual roles. It is going to be an interval scene in Salaar. We hope it will surely blow your mind!

Salaar is directed by Prashanth who rose to fame with the KGF franchise. The film will be released in theatres on September 28, 2023.