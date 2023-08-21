SBI Manager Commits Suicide Due To Pressure

A State Bank of India manager died on Saturday after consuming pesticide. He has been identified as Janoth Suresh, who hails from the Chintalguda village of Jannaram Mandal. Two years ago, he was appointed as the manager of a branch in the Wankidi Mandal.

He went through a lot of stress due to his work and the amount of pressure given by his higher authorities was beyond his capacity to handle.

He used to be dull when he went back home after his duty due to the pressure. On Thursday, Suresh drank pesticide. He started vomiting. The people around him rushed him to a private hospital in Karminagar, where he was given initial treatment for three days.

However, the doctors couldn't save him. The victim died on Sunday. Suresh's parents filed a case against the organization.

The deceased person is survived by his wife and a son who is four years old.