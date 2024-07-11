Poonam Kaur Launches All-Out Attack on Director Trivikram

Actress Poonam Kaur, in the past, has written cryptic tweets against Trivikram Srinivas. She has been hitting out at him for years now.

In the latest instance, she has shamed a scene from Pawan Kalyan's Jalsa. In one of the scenes in the movie, the hero tells Brahmanandam that it would be thrilling to rape the heroine while making her run away in dread.

In the context of YouTuber Praneeth Hanumanthu getting arrested for making objectionable content, Poonam Kaur wrote that nothing better could be expected from Trivikram.

A Netizen, who apparently happens to be a fan of Trivikram, advised her not to use social media as a platform to settle personal scores with people she doesn't like. At this, Poonam gave it back like a boss. She wrote, "I know his evil nature. I also know about the male ego which supports him. If you are speaking from your experience, I am speaking from mine. He is a life destroyer."