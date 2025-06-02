Pawan Kalyan Hari Hara Veera Mallu—Krish Silence Shocks All

Ever since Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu was announced, things haven't really been falling in place for the film. Renowned director Krish Jagarlamudi started the project. He even wrote the script and the screenplay for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and shot a major part of Part 1 of this Pawan Kalyan film. Krish Jagarlamudi left the project after the film was delayed indefinitely, and he hasn't spoken about it since.

The makers are preparing to release the movie's trailer and organize a grand pre-release event. As most of the songs have been released, Krish's silence raises further questions about his involvement, and it is also uncertain whether he will attend the pre-release event. When Krish walked out of the film, AM Rathnam's son Jyothi Krishna replaced him and completed the shooting. Even part 2 was shot by Jyothi Krishna, and now Krish's silence is raising doubts in fans' minds.

The director's full focus is now on Anushka's next film, Ghaati. The film was supposed to release in summer itself, but owing to multiple issues, the release date of Ghaati was postponed. After teasing Anushka Shetty's fans over the release of the movie, Krish finally announced that the film will release on July 11th worldwide. This is a much-awaited comeback for Anushka Shetty, and there will be high expectations for the film.

Now, will Krish Jagarlamudi continue to maintain stunned silence on Hari Hara Veera Mallu while indicating that his full attention is on Ghaati, or will he attend the promotional events or release a video byte wishing the team all the very best ahead of the movie release? A similar situation happened to the same director over the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika.

Krish Jagarlamudi walked out of the project due to creative differences, while Kangana Ranaut took on the responsibility of completing the shooting and refused to give Krish directorial credit. Later, Krish fought for directorial credit and ultimately received it. For HHVM, Krish's name was present right from the start, but there was no mention of his name either from the movie's team or from the producer himself.

It remains to be seen if the film will spark another controversy or if Krish will ignore it and continue to support Hari Hara Veera Mallu.