Netizens Troll Prabhas for Project K First Look

Rebel Star Prabhas’ upcoming movie Project K has been in the news for a long time. Currently, Prabhas and Project K are in the US to unleash the first glimpse at the prestigious H Hall of San Diego Comic-con.

Yesterday, the makers of the movie unleashed the first look poster from Project K.

Prabhas is seen staring at something dangerous. He is going to fight out the villain it seems. The total glimpse of Project K will be out today.

Netizens are trolling Prabhas and Nag Ashwin for the poster: Here we have tweets for you: