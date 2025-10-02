Nagarjuna Gets Big Relief: Delhi High Court Bans Misuse of Telugu Actor’s Identity

In a major relief for Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, the Delhi High Court has issued a restraining order preventing websites from using his name, voice, and images for commercial purposes without consent. The court further directed that all submitted URLs be taken down within 72 hours.

The order comes amid growing concerns from celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor, who have sought protection against AI-generated videos misusing their likeness.

Hearing Nagarjuna’s petition, the Delhi High Court observed, “Misuse of one’s personality rights not only impacts their economic interests but also violates their right to live with dignity. Nagarjuna is among the country’s biggest superstars with a massive fan base. If his name, likeness, or voice is commercially exploited, it will cause confusion among a large number of people.”

The court also directed the Ministry of Electronics & IT and the Department of Telecommunications to issue blocking orders for the identified URLs within 72 hours of the petition.

Nagarjuna had approached the Delhi High Court on September 25, seeking protection of his personality rights. The matter was heard by Justice Tejas Karia.

The Telugu icon has acted in 95 films and is the recipient of two National Awards, nine Nandi Awards, and three Filmfare Awards.