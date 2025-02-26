Mazaka OTT release: When and where to watch?

Telugu cinema has its own set of fans for comedy films. No matter what the hero is, if the film is good, it will be enjoyed. With such faith, "Mazaka" was released on the big screen as a Shivaratri gift. Sandeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh play the main roles in the film, and Reetu Varma and Anshu are the heroines. The OTT details of the film were recently announced.

Zee5, which is one of the top OTT platforms, has purchased the digital rights of "Mazaka" at a decent amount, reports inform. The contract is four or five weeks and, hence, the movie is going to reach digitally within the first week of April.

The tale of "Mazaka" is about the father-son duo Raman (Rao Ramesh) and Krishna (Sandeep Kishan). Raman loses his wife young and brings up Krishna all by himself and does not remarry. But once Krishna grows up and wishes to get married, they have an issue - there is no lady at home to handle the family.

In desperation, Raman becomes infatuated with Yasoda (Anshu), and Krishna gets infatuated with Meera (Reetu Varma). The rest of the tale is about the intricacies of their relationships and how they go about their love life.

With its different storyline and humorous tone, "Mazaka" has drawn a divided response from audiences. While there have been people who enjoyed the movie's comedy and acting, there have been others who did not enjoy the movie as much. With the weekend just around the corner, only time will tell how well the movie performs at the box office.

Also read: Sushmita Sen Changes Opinion on Marriage: Ready to Marry!