Mahesh Babu Becomes The New Face Of OTTO Clothing Store

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most remarkable and bankable actors out there. He endorses a lot of brands; TVS Motor Company, Jos Alukkas, Tata Sky, Mahindra Tractors, Royal Stag, and Idea Cellular are just a few of them.

Latest, the multi-talented actor has endorsed an apparel company. Yes, Mahesh Babu is the new face of the OTTO clothing store.

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata star shared a couple of pictures via Twitter. Check out the tweet along with pictures:

On the career front, Mahesh Babu has been shooting for Trivikram Srinivas's tentatively titled #SSMB28. After the success of Athadu and Khaleja, fans are hoping for another blockbuster from this actor-director collaboration.