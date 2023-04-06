Mahesh Babu Becomes The New Face Of OTTO Clothing Store

Apr 06, 2023, 11:10 IST
Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the most remarkable and bankable actors out there. He endorses a lot of brands; TVS Motor Company, Jos Alukkas, Tata Sky, Mahindra Tractors, Royal Stag, and Idea Cellular are just a few of them. 

Latest, the multi-talented actor has endorsed an apparel company. Yes, Mahesh Babu is the new face of the OTTO clothing store. 

The Sarkaru Vaari Paata star shared a couple of pictures via Twitter. Check out the tweet along with pictures:

On the career front, Mahesh Babu has been shooting for Trivikram Srinivas's tentatively titled #SSMB28. After the success of Athadu and Khaleja, fans are hoping for another blockbuster from this actor-director collaboration.


